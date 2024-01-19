Culture - Sports HCM City floating flower fair to celebrate Tet The floating flower fair, one of the Ho Chi Minh City’s most-visited attractions in Tet (Lunar New Year), will open at Binh Dong Wharf in District 8 from January 25 to February 9 (or the 15th day – 30th day of the last lunar month).

Culture - Sports First Vietnam golf festival to be held in Da Lat Sai Gon Giai Phong (Liberated Sai Gon) Newspaper and Global Entertainment JSC on January 18 signed a cooperation agreement for co-organising the Vietnam Golf Festival 2024 in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese movie to compete at Berlin Film Festival 2024 Vietnamese movie "Cu Li khong bao gio khoc" (Cu Li never cries) by director Pham Ngoc Lan will compete in the Panorama category at the Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale), which will take place from February 15-24.