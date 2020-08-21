Society More than 340 Vietnamese citizens flown home from Australia More than 340 Vietnamese citizens in Australia were brought home safely on a flight operated by the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines on August 20.

Society Campaign encourages children to find funs at home amid COVID-19 UNESCO and UNICEF, with support from the Australian Embassy in Vietnam, have launched a campaign called “Winning Indoors” for Vietnamese children and their families to find fun ways to stay happy and healthy while at home.

Society Entries invited for competition on gender-based violence against women, girls The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Vietnam is inviting entries for a competition themed “Speak Up – Take Action” to raise public awareness of gender-based violence (GBV) against women and girls in Vietnam.

Society Foreign Ministry spokesperson: Vietnamese in Uzbekistan to be flown home Vietnamese authorities and the Embassy of Vietnam in Russia that is also in charge of Uzbekistan are working closely with host authorities to bring Vietnamese citizens in Uzbekistan home at the earliest possible time.