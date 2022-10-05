Ninh Van - Where stone sculptures become soulful
Stone masterpieces from artisans in Ninh Van craft village in Hoa Lu district in the northern province of Ninh Binh have found global fame over the past four centuries.
-
Phat Diem Cathedral, the country’s most magnificent, is built entirely from stone and wood by Ninh Van craftsmen. (Photo: Vietnam Pictorial)
-
An incense burner at a communal house in Ha village, Ninh Van commune. (Photo: Vietnam Pictorial)
-
A statue of Jesus Christ at Phat Diem Cathedral. (Photo: Vietnam Pictorial)
-
A stone “Tu quy” (The Four Seasons) artwork. (Photo: Vietnam Pictorial)
-
Bai Dinh Pagoda’s Tam Quan gate. (Photo: Vietnam Pictorial)