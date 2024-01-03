Houses destroyed by the earthquake in Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan on January 2, 2024 (Photo: VNA) Tokyo (VNA) – There had been no casualties among Vietnamese citizens recorded due to a recent



Minister at the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan Nguyen Duc Minh said that right after the 7.6-magnitude earthquake that shook central Japan on January 1, the embassy had promptly and actively updated information and informed the Vietnamese community on the situation.



The embassy set up hotlines for citizen protection, while forming a special working group to closely follow information, especially on the safety of Vietnamese people living, studying and working in localities affected by the earthquake.



The working group has kept a close contact with authorised agencies in affected localities of Japan as well as Vietnamese associations in these localities, thus updating information, guiding and supporting Vietnamese people, Minh said.



Minister at the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan Nguyen Duc Minh (Photo: VNA)



The embassy has also sent a working group to the affected areas to meet with and assist Vietnamese citizens, he added.



Regarding the collision of a



+The Vietnamese Embassy in Tokyo: +81-80-3590-9136, or +81-80-20346868, +81-90-1255-5537, or via email: vnconsular@vnembassy.jp, website: vnembassy-jp.org

+The Vietnamese Consulate General in Osaka: +81-90-4769-6789

+The Vietnamese Consulate General in Fukuoka: +81-92263-7668

Or contact points of the Vietnamese community in the nearest locality

Or phone numbers of local authorities where they are staying as follow:

+Ishikawa Prefecture Disaster Response Agency: 0762251111;

web: pref.ishikawa.lg.jp/saigai/202401jishin.html

+Niigata Prefecture Risk Prevention Agency: 0252855511;

web: pref.niigata.lg.jp/sec/kikitaisaku/jishin-20240101.html

+Toyama Prefecture Disaster Response Agency: 0764314111;

web: pref.toyama.jp/1900/bousaianzen/noto_jishin20240102.html

+Fukui Prefecture Disaster Response Agency: 0776211111;

web: pref.fukui.lg.jp/doc/kikitaisaku/ishikawanotojishin.html./.

VNA