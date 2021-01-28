Sci-Tech Ensuring information security for cloud computing a key national goal The Ministry of Information and Communications has determined that the cloud computing platform is a key part of telecommunications infrastructure to focus on in the coming years.

Sci-Tech FPT launches app for extracting information from document photos Telecom group FPT’s affiliate FPT Smart Cloud has officially launched FPT.AI Reader, a solution for identifying and extracting information from images on identification documents, with an accuracy rate of 98 percent.

Sci-Tech Over 3,000 enterprises seek support for digital transformation A seminar took place in Ho Chi Minh City on January 21 to discuss opportunities, challenges faced by small and medium-sized enterprises in digital transformation.

Sci-Tech VNPT, Viettel to deploy 5G in An Giang Telecom providers VNPT and Viettel have registered to pilot 5G services in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang this year, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Information and Communications Nguyen Thanh Hai has said.