Society Ba Ria-Vung Tau province ready to support foreign car carrier on fire The Maritime Administration of Vung Tau in the southern coastal province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau said on February 5 night that it has been actively coordinating with competent agencies in implementing measures to support a Panama-flagged car carrier which caught fire off the Vung Tau coast.

Society Water resources prepared for winter-spring rice crop A number of localities in the northern midland and Red River Delta regions have completed the preparation of water resources for the 2022-2023 winter-spring rice crop, according to the Department of Water Resources under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.