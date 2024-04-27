According to the list, Noi Bai ranked 96th, up 31 places compared to last year, while Da Nang stood at the 94th position.

Its impressive performance highlights its commitment to providing passengers with seamless and reliable access to the Internet, thereby bettering the overall travel experience of visitors.

Earlier, the international terminal at the Da Nang International Airport became the first and the only terminal in Vietnam to get a 5-star rating by Skytrax, following its continued efforts to improve infrastructure and enhance the passenger experience.

The airport was also named among the world’s top 10 most improved airports, and among the best regional airports in Asia in the 2023 Skytrax World Airport Awards./.

VNA