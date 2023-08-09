Northwestern localities, HCM City to hold first culture, tourism week in Lao province
A dancing performance honouring the Vietnam - Laos relations (Photo: Dien Bien provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism)Hanoi (VNA) – A culture and tourism week of Vietnam’s northwestern region and Ho Chi Minh City is scheduled to take place for the first time in the Lao province of Luang Prabang from October 25 to 27.
The week, to be organised under the chair of the People’s Committee of Dien Bien province, will feature a wide range of cultural, sport and tourism activities introducing typical cultural identities and tourism products of the northwestern region, HCM City, and Luang Prabang.
Outstanding activities will include exhibitions of tourism photos of the Vietnamese and Lao localities; displays of tourism and agricultural products; and experience of cultural, sport and tourism activities of the localities.
Farmiliarisation trips, a workshop promoting tourism of the northwest and HCM City, and a cultural exchange programme between northwestern provinces and Luang Prabang will also be held.
The culture and tourism week is part of the 2023 cooperation plan under the agreement on tourism development cooperation between HCM City and eight northwestern provinces for 2020 - 2025.
It is expected to help foster the cooperation, friendship, and cultural, economic, trade and tourism ties between the Vietnamese localities and Luang Prabang, as well as other northern Lao provinces./.