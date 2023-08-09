Culture - Sports Cham people in Phu Yen keep their culture alive The central province of Phu Yen is now home to nearly 20,000 Cham people who are mainly living in Dong Xuan, Son Hoa and Song Hinh districts, and have well preserved their culture and customs.

Destinations Discovering the untouched beauty of Pa Khom Bay Pa Khom Bay in Ban Chat Reservoir in Than Uyen district, Lai Chau province, is referred to by local people as a “miniature Ha Long Bay” in the northwest region thanks to its wild and majestic beauty.

Culture - Sports Vietnam-RoK youth exchange held in Ha Nam An exchange between young people from the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Vietnam took place in the northern province of Ha Nam on August 8.