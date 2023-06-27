Politics Memorial service held for former Deputy PM Vu Khoan Nearly 50 representatives from embassies, diplomatic missions, and international organisations in Vietnam paid tribute and wrote in the funeral guest book at the State-level respect-paying and memorial ceremonies for former Deputy Prime Minister Vu Khoan at the National Funeral Hall in Hanoi on June 27.

Politics Prime Minister meets Barbadian, Mongolian counterparts in Tianjin Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on June 27 had separate bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Barbados and Mongolia on the occasion of their attendance at the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions (AMNC) of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Tianjin, China.

Politics Vietnam, Netherlands cultivate practical, effective relations The Vietnamese Embassy in the Netherlands organised a ceremony in The Hague on June 26 to mark the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.