Numerous Hanoi activities celebrate International Women’s Day
A wide range of activities to honour the beautiful values of Vietnamese women have been organised by women’s organisations in Hanoi on the occasion of the 144th anniversary of International Women’s Day (March 8, 1910 – 2024).
Art performance at the festival highlighting the role of Hanoi women in peace and development. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) –
These activities are also in celebration of the 1984th anniversary of Hai Ba Trung (Trung Sisters)'s uprising, and in response to the annual Vietnam Ao Dai Week 2024 launched by the Vietnam Women's Union.
A festival highlighting the role of Hanoi women in peace and development kickstarted the chain of activities, attracting the participation of thousands of local women. The festival featured various activities, including exhibitions to introduce Hanoi's culture, products, and cuisine as well as those from other countries.
The highlight of the festival is a walking competition, which saw the participation of over 300 male and female athletes aged between 18 - 60.
Many activities to raise women’s awareness of socioeconomic issues were arranged in districts and towns. Notably, a festival for the advancement of women was held in Hanoi's outlying districts of Dong Anh and Me Linh.
According to President of the Hanoi Women’s Union Le Kim Anh, the number of women in Hanoi accounts for 50.4% of the capital city’s population, and nearly half of the city's labour force.
They have proactively contributed to startup movements and initiatives, and played an important role in preserving and promoting the thousand-year-old cultural traditions of Thang Long – Hanoi, she added./.