Society Bac Giang targets more new-style rural areas in 2024 The northern province of Bac Giang expects to have five more communes recognised as new-style rural areas, 11 more advanced new-style rural communes, and five new model new-style rural communes in 2024.

Society President attends announcement of People’s Artist, Meritorious Artist title winners President Vo Van Thuong attended a ceremony in Hanoi on March 6 to present the titles of People’s Artist and Meritorious Artist - the noble rewards of the Party and State given to individuals with outstanding contributions and long-term commitment in the field of culture and art - to 389 artists.

Society Vietnam attends World Youth Festival in Russia A mass parade with the participation of youth delegations from around the world has been held within the umbrella of the ongoing World Youth Festival (WYF) 2024), taking place from March 1 to March 7 in Russia's Sochi city.

Society Female business leaders in Vietnam rising Vietnam has been in the world’s top 10 countries having the highest share of senior female mangers in recent years, which demonstrates female entrepreneur’s management capacity and gender equality in business establishments.