Nutrition week launched, focusing on clean water use
Over the past years, Vietnam has made much progress in improving the nutritional status and health of people. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Health has launched a week-long campaign in response to World Food Day (October 16), through which it calls on the public to use and protect clean water properly to improve nutrition, health, and quality of life.
With the theme “Water is Life, Water is Food. Leave No One Behind”, World Food Day 2023 shines a spotlight on water as the foundation for life and food. It wants to raise awareness worldwide about the importance of managing water wisely as the availability of this precious resource is threatened by rapid population growth urbanisation, economic development, and climate change.
Globally, at least 2 billion people have to use drinking water from contaminated sources, according to the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO).
Currently, 2.3 billion people live in water-stressed countries, and approximately 10% of the global population live in countries with high or critical water stress. In addition, 80% of wastewater is discharged untreated into the environment, and more than 90% of natural disasters are water related, it said.
Over the past years, Vietnam has made much progress in improving the nutritional status and health of people. Malnutrition among children under five has decreased rapidly and sustainably, yet it remains high at 19.6% in 2020, especially in mountainous and disadvantaged areas, statistics show.
In response to the "Nutrition and Development Week” from October 16-23, the ministry will also give out nutrition advice, stressing each person should use safe, clean water, and drink enough water daily./.