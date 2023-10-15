Society Vietnam Summit in Japan 2023 kicks off The Vietnam Summit in Japan 2023 opened at the University of Tokyo on October 15 as part of activities to mark the 50th founding anniversary of the diplomatic ties between Vietnam and Japan.

Society Festival connects Vietnamese student community in Hong Kong The Vietnamese Student Association in Hong Kong (China) (VSAHK) has organised a Vietnamese Student Festival for the first time, aiming to strengthen connection among Vietnamese students in Hong Kong as well as provide multi-dimensional views on job opportunities and graduate studies.

Society Vietnamese citizens advised to avoid non-essential travel to Israel The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on October 15 advised Vietnamese citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Israel where the ongoing conflict is developing complicatedly.

Society Development strategy of rural occupations and economic development approved Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang has signed a decision approving a development strategy of rural occupations until 2030, with a vision to 2045.