World Malaysia’s exports recovery expected in 2024 Malaysia's trade in the first quarter of 2024 has seen positive signs thanks to the recovery of important markets, thereby supporting the country's economic development in this year.

World Cambodia seeks financial support for infrastructure projects Cambodia has reviewed the Comprehensive Intermodel Comprehensive Master Plan (CIT-MP) for the next decade, stressing that some 36.6 billion USD is needed for building prioritised infrastructure projects.

World Three killed in helicopter crash in eastern Indonesia Three people were killed in a helicopter crash in Indonesia’s eastern province of North Maluku on February 20, head of the Search and Rescue of the province Fatur Rahman has said.

World Laos faces increasing risk of dengue fever spread Laos has recorded 1,053 dengue fever cases, including one death since the beginning of the year, according to the Lao national health information centre.