Business Hoa Phat’s steel sales hit nearly 4 million tonnes in first half Hoa Phat Group has reported that it sold nearly 4 million tonnes of steel in the first half of 2022, up 6% compared to the same period last year.

Business Nearby markets recommended for enterprises to boost exports Enterprises of Vietnam have been recommended to diversify markets, including nearby countries, to promote exports, which are bouncing back strongly but also facing certain headwinds.

Business Vietnam improves transparency rank in real estate Vietnam jumped four places to rank 56th globally, according to the Global Real Estate Transparency Index by JLL and LaSalle Investment Management, amid improving building standards across Asia.

Business Industrial production up 8.48 % in H1 The index of industrial production (IIP) in the first half of this year surged 8.48% over the same period last year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).