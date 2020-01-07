Officials pay pre-Tet visits to the poor
Politburo member and standing member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Quoc Vuong (C) visit poor people in Dong Nai province (Photo: VNA)
Dong Nai (VNA) – Officials from the Party, State, Government, and National Assembly visited poor people ahead the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet), the biggest holiday in Vietnam.
Politburo member and standing member of the Party Central Committee Secretariat Tran Quoc Vuong on January 7 extended his new year wishes to 21 beneficiary families of social welfare policies and poor households in the southern province of Dong Nai.
He also presented 50 gift packages to needy workers across the province.
The same day, National Assembly Vice Chairwoman Tong Thi Phong attended a Tet programme held by the Vietnam Women’s Union in the central province of Ha Tinh.
She presented gifts to Vietnamese heroic mothers and underprivileged families in the province’s coastal communes.
Also on January 7 morning, Deputy Prime Ministers Vuong Dinh Hue and Truong Hoa Binh visited and presented gifts to poor households in the southern province of Ben Tre and the central province of Quang Nam, respectively./.