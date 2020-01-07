Society Get-together marks victory over genocidal regime in Cambodia The 41st anniversary of the victory over the Pol Pot genocidal regime in Cambodia was marked at a get-together in Ho Chi Minh City on January 7.

Society Construction of interchange linking key roads begins The construction of an interchange connecting Belt Road No 3 and the Ha Noi-Hai Phong Expressway and other related infrastructure started in Hanoi on January 6.

Society No more roadworks after January 10: Hanoi authorities All construction on roads and pavements in Hanoi must be halted or completed by January 10 to ensure traffic safety for the upcoming Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday, the municipal transportation department said.

Society NA Vice Chairwoman presents Tet gifts to Nghe An people Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly Tong Thi Phong on January 6 joined a programme to present gifts to people in the central province of Nghe An ahead of the traditional 2020 Lunar New Year (Tet).