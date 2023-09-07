Culture - Sports Vietnamese bodybuilders top Asian championship Vietnam have won three gold medals at the 55th Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Culture - Sports Vietnam trounce Guam 6-0 in AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024 qualifiers Vietnam trounced Guam 6-0 in their first match in Group C of the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024 qualifiers at Viet Tri stadium in the northern province of Phu Tho on September 6 night.

Videos Fashion show tells stories about Da Lat An art and fashion show has been held in the central highlands’ city of Da Lat to celebrate its 130th anniversary, enthralling the audience with tales of the city’s rich culture and history.

Culture - Sports Japan Philharmonic Orchestra to play free concerts in central Vietnam The Japan Philharmonic Orchestra (JPO) Five is playing free community concerts in three beautiful cities of Dang Nang, Hue and Hoi An during a central Vietnam tour on September 5-9, marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.