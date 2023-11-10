Business Stakeholders seek ways to remove roadblocks to real estate market The Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) and representatives from some ministries, credit institutions and businesses will meet online on November 13 to look into the implementation of the Prime Minister’s dispatch on the real estate market.

Business Seminar looks to foster Vietnam - Hungary economic, trade ties A business seminar has been held in Nograd county of Hungary with a view to promoting economic and trade relations between Vietnam and the European country.

Business Lawmakers propose higher state capital ratio in PPP projects A number of lawmakers suggested raising the ratio of state capital in public private partnership (PPP) road projects to 80% while discussing a draft resolution on special mechanisms and policies for such projects on November 9.

Business Mekong Connect Forum to run in HCM City in mid-November The Mekong Connect 2023 Forum will take place in Ho Chi Minh City on November 15 and 16, highlighting the connection of supply and value chains between the city and 13 Mekong Delta localities towards a green and sustainable economy.