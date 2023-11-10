Online Friday 2023 to feature 500 brands, 3,000 businesses
Up to 500 brands, 3,000 businesses, e-marketplaces, and sale supporting platforms will take part in the Vietnam Online Shopping Day - Online Friday 2023 in early December.
Online Friday 2023, the 10th of its kind so far, will last from 00:00 on Friday, December 1 to the noon of Sunday, December 3.
Major e-marketplaces and sale supporting platforms such as TikTokShop, Shopee, Lazada, Tiki, VNPAY, ZaloPay, Viettel Post, VnPost, and AccessTrade will offer a wide range of substantive promotions to build up consumers’ trust in online shopping.
Online Friday 2023 is part of the National E-Commerce Week from November 27 through December 3.
During the week, businesses and consumers can also participate in a conference on e-commerce development in Vietnam, along with an e-commerce and musical festival at the pedestrian zone around Hoan Kiem Lake in Hanoi.
The year’s biggest online shopping programme aims to stimulate domestic consumption by attracting people to trying e-commerce and digital technology, thereby helping fuel e-commerce as well as businesses’ investment in technological infrastructure and solutions.
The Vietnam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency (iDEA) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) will also coordinate with e-marketplaces to carry out many measures for promoting e-commerce and protecting consumers’ interests in the cyberspace.
It expects the series of events will be a healthy “common playground” for both buyers and sellers in the digital environment to bolster the development of e-commerce and the digital economy in the country.
The Vietnam Online Shopping Day - Online Friday, first held in 2014 and organised by the MoIT and related agencies, takes place on the first Friday of December./.