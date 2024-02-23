Business HCM City aims to support nearly 2,000 startup projects in five years The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has issued a plan to implement policies supporting innovative startup projects in the city in the 2024-2028 period, which is expected to benefit nearly 2,000 projects.

Business Circular economy: A solution for sustainable development The concept of a circular economy, which remains relatively new in Vietnam, is rapidly gaining strength as a trend, and is also seen as a key measure for the country to innovate sustainable growth paradigms and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

Business Infographic Vietnam aims for 800,000 - 850,000 ha of rubber by 2030 The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development is aiming for Vietnam’s total rubber plantation area to reach some 800,000 - 850,000 ha by 2030, with 100% of rubber latex and wood to obtain planting area codes for product origin traceability.