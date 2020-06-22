Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung at the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The ASEAN Senior Officials’ Preparatory Meeting (PREP-SOM) was held online on June 22 and chaired by Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung, head of the Vietnam ASEAN SOM.

The meeting reviewed preparations for the 36th ASEAN Summit.

Participants discussed the building of the ASEAN Community and ASEAN’s external relations, stressing that irrespective of difficulties caused by COVID-19, the bloc will stay consistent with its goals and principles, striving for a united and open ASEAN Community with rules-based regional architecture.

Dung updated the gathering on progress in launching priorities and initiatives during Vietnam’s ASEAN Chair Year 2020. He also reaffirmed ASEAN’s cooperative spirit, close coordination with partners in the fight against COVID-19, and post-pandemic recovery.

Amid the current situation, he highlighted the need to raise a sense of responsibility, maintain peace and stability, and prevent unilateral action that could further complicate the situation, towards successfully curbing the pandemic./.