Business Rice exports expected to hit 5 billion USD this year Rice export volume and value during the first 11 months surpassed the figures of the entire 2022, and this year’s revenue is expected to reach 5 billion USD, authorities said.

Business Southern industrial real estate sees high demand in Q3 The industrial real estate market in the south was vibrant and thriving in the third quarter of 2023, with the rental area reaching 143,000 sq.m, up 2.4 times compared to the previous quarter.

Business Programme introducing UK food held in Hanoi, HCM City The UK Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City, in collaboration with Annam Gourmet supermarket chain, on December 14 launched a programme named “GREAT Food for the Season”, aiming to introduce to local consumers a series of specialty products from famous British food brands.

Business Vietnam seeks US support in high-tech infrastructure development Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Bui The Duy has called on the US to support the development of high-tech infrastructure in Vietnam.