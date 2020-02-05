Online teaching offered during school closure
Teachers at schools, colleges and universities in Ho Chi Minh City are applying a wide range of teaching methods to help their students learn online while the schools are closed until February 9 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
A lecturer at HCM City University of Technology and Education records lectures for online study for students. (Photo: tuoitre.vn)
Pham Nhu Tung, a physics teacher at Ernst Thalmann High School in District 1, told Tuoi Tre (Youth) Newspaper that he has prepared online practice tests for his students.
He has recorded theoretical lectures and posted them on YouTube, making it easy for students to watch the content, he said.
“My students and I regularly exchange information relating to lessons on Facebook group chats,” he said, adding that he also live-streams on Facebook to correct tests for students.
Nguyen Ly Thuy, a maths teacher at Vietnam Australia International School, said her students can see assigned exercises by using Microsoft Office 365 during their days off.
“Students can use their phones or chat online to ask me any question,” she said.
Lecturers and students at the HCM City University of Science are using the flipped classroom method this week.
Van Chi Nam, deputy head of the university’s Department of Information Technology, said the students can access learning materials (lectures, readings, practice tests and video clips) via the online learning management system (LMS).
“They can use online chat windows to talk directly with each other if they need to,” he said.
Technology-based tools and resources help students more effectively than previous teaching and learning methodologies, he said.
The HCM City University of Technology and Education has also been promoting online teaching and learning this week.
All lecturers and students are provided user accounts to access the university’s LMS system.
After nearly two years of operation, the system helps students reduce the amount of time they need to spend in classrooms.
Students at Van Lang and Hong Bang universities are also studying online until the end of this week./.