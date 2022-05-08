Society Binh Duong province’s ex-leaders prosecuted The Supreme People’s Procuracy has decided to prosecute 28 people, including Tran Van Nam, former Secretary of the Party Committee of the southern province of Binh Duong, for the charge of "violating regulations on the management and use of State assets, causing losses and wastefulness.”

Society Vietnamese-British Professor becomes honorary chairman of VIS The Vietnamese Intellectual Association (VIS) in the UK held a ceremony on May 6 to announce its honorary chairman, Professor Sir Jonanthan Van-Tam.

Society Hanoi to develop into globally-connected city 2045 Under newly-issued plans, Hanoi will be transformed into a globally-connected city and a regional economic hub by 2045, with high living conditions and comprehensive growth.

Society Over 5,500 Hanoi youths sign up as volunteers for SEA Games 31 More than 5,500 young people in the capital city of Hanoi, with 80 percent of them being females, have registered to work as volunteers for the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).