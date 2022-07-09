In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) in February 2019, Abe, as PM of Japan, said thanks to Doi Moi (Reform), the Vietnamese economy developed dynamically.In the mind of Japanese, Vietnamese people are very hardworking, intelligent, highly patient, and have warm hearts, he said.Such impressions on Vietnam may be a reason motivating him to work to deepen the relations between the two countries.With the special affection, Abe continuously consolidated the Vietnam-Japan friendship and strategic partnership. Thanks to his efforts, the bilateral relationship developed strongly across spheres during his eight years in office.

At the welcome ceremony for Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong in September 2015 in Tokyo. (Photo: VNA)

In 2014, the two countries upgraded their bilateral relationship to an extensive strategic partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia. Three years later, Japan became Vietnam’s biggest official development assistance (ODA) supplier, second largest investor, and fourth biggest trade partner.Notably, it was Abe who invited Vietnamese leaders to attend the expanded G7 Summit Japan 2016, and the G20 Summit as a special guest of host Japan in 2019. This was the first time Vietnam had attended such big events.Apart from the thriving relations, under Abe’s administration, the Vietnamese community in Japan grew into the second biggest foreign community in Japan.According to the Immigration Services Agency of Japan (ISA), the number of Vietnamese people in Japan reached 432,934 in late 2021, accounting for 15.7 percent of the total foreigners in the country, up 12 times as compared to that in 2012 when Abe just returned to office.