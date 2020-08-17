Society Ministry to evaluate impact of COVID-19 on businesses to identify support policies The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) will prepare a report on the efficiency of existing and new policies and support packages for businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic, to determine the most suitable for application in the short and long terms, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung has said.

Society Ho Chi Minh City youth conclude successful summer volunteer campaign Running from July 12 to August 16, a summer volunteer campaign in Ho Chi Minh City drew the participation of nearly 400,000 young people, who contributed to the campaign’s success in various fields.

Society 340 Vietnamese citizens brought home from Canada A total of 340 Vietnamese citizens from Canada were brought home safely on August 15 and 16.

Society HCM City's summer volunteer youth campaign enters final day The summer volunteer youth campaign 2020 of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) of HCM City entered its final day on August 16 with various activities for children in 24 districts and wards at a cost of nearly 1 billion VND (43,400 USD).