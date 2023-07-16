Politics PM orders prioritizing capital for production, trade PM Pham Minh Chinh has ordered prioritizing capital for production and trade to fuel growth in tandem with stabilizing macro-economy, controlling inflation and Government and public debts, while ensuring major balances of the economy.

Videos Aquatic product exporters hope for recovery Despite a downward trend in aquatic product exports in the first half of 2023, the lower pace of month-on-month decline is giving hopes for a recovery in the remaining months of this year.

Business Refrigerated container train linking Binh Duong to China inaugurated A refrigerated container train was inaugurated at Song Than station in Binh Duong on July 14, in a bid to transport fresh fruits and vegetables from the southern province to Dong Dang station in the northern border province of Lang Son for transshipment to China.