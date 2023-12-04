Hanoi’s typical dishes include nem (spring rolls), pho (noodle), and cha ca (grilled fish), among others.

Many dishes have been honoured by foreign tourism websites and included in the travel guide for visitors to Hanoi.

Particularly, the famous travel site Tripadvisor named Hanoi as one of the top 25 culinary destinations in the world in 2022.

In 2023, three restaurants in Hanoi were awarded with Michelin stars, and 45 others honoured at the Michelin Guide Ceremony event held in June in Hanoi.

According to the Hanoi tourism orientations until 2030, the city will diversify its culinary products, focusing on developing night food tours and culinary craft villages, along with a system of restaurants to serve visitors./.

VNA