Business Quang Ninh targets over 25 million visitors by 2030 The northeastern coastal province of Quang Ninh aims to make its tourism a spearhead and sustainable economic sector by 2030, attracting at least 25.5-26 million visitors, including about 9 million foreigners.

Business HCM City eyes 10% rise in waterway tourism revenue Ho Chi Minh City’s waterway tourism is expected to earn 300 billion VND (12.6 million USD) per year this year and next year, and increase 10% in the following years.

Business Singaporean firm invests 100 million USD in Nam Dinh Sunrise Material of Singapore signed an agreement with a Vietnamese company on August 11 to develop a polymer wrap film production project worth 100 million USD in the northern province of Nam Dinh.

Videos Vietnam gets green light to export fresh husked coconut to US The US Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has announced its permission for Vietnam to export fresh husked coconut to the country.