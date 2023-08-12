Orion’s sales in Vietnam hit record in first half
The sales revenue of the Republic of Korea’s Orion confectionery maker in Vietnam has surpassed 200 billion KRW (150 million USD) for the first time, further solidifying its highly positive growth trend in the Vietnamese market.
At Orion factory (Photo: VNA)Seoul (VNA) - The sales revenue of the Republic of Korea’s Orion confectionary maker in Vietnam has surpassed 200 billion KRW (150 million USD) for the first time, further solidifying its highly positive growth trend in the Vietnamese market.
According to the data announced by the company on August 11, its total revenue hit 224.1 billion KRW in the first half, up 14.5% annually.
If this growth trend continues, this year’s figure is projected to exceed 500 billion KRW for the first time, amounting to around 540 billion KRW. The 2022 revenue was 473 billion KRW.
With a population of nearly 100 million people, Vietnam is emerging as a potential market that can serve as an alternative to China, with its estimated dairy market size of around 7 trillion KRW. For Orion, Vietnam plays a pivotal role as a bridge to tap into the Southeast Asian market and expand its reach in the region./.