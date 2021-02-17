Outlook positive for Vietnam’s retail market
Despite a raft of difficulties facing Vietnam’s retail market, economists and insiders are still optimistic about the outlook for the sector in the time ahead, according to the Vietnam Report JSC.
Many consumers have opted for online shopping, convenience stores, shopping centres, and supermarkets, rather than traditional markets. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) -
In a recent survey, Vietnam Report found that nearly 42 percent of Vietnamese retail companies have been seriously impacted by COVID-19, while half said the impact has not been too serious and 8 percent experienced only minor effects.
Many people have had to cut their spending after becoming jobless or having their wages reduced due to the pandemic. Retail companies, meanwhile, have had to face a shortage of capital and disrupted supply chains.
However, Vu Dang Vinh, General Director of Vietnam Report, said economists and insiders remain optimistic about the sector’s outlook.
In following COVID-19 prevention and control regulations, many consumers have opted for online shopping, convenience stores, shopping centres, and supermarkets, rather than traditional markets.
Vinh pointed to the increased popularity of multi-channel marketing, both online and in-person, while adding that thanks to quick changes, many retail businesses, including giants like Lotte Mart, have posted online sales growth of 100 to 200 percent, especially in Hanoi and HCM City.
Mergers and acquisitions (M&As) are also expected to boom in Vietnam’s retail market in the time ahead, he said, explaining that more than 60 percent of local retailers are of small and medium-size and have significant demand for capital, so are ready to enter into partnerships.
Analysts also said the mini-supermarket model has proven superior amid the pandemic, as it can limit large gatherings.
Retailers have therefore poured more investment into this model while introducing more changes to better meet customer demand./.