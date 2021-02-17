Business Reference exchange rate down after Tet holiday The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,122 VND per USD on February 17, the first working day after the week-long Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday, down 15 VND from before Tet.

Business Hapaco eyes investment in 4-trillion-VND wind power project The Hapaco Group JSC is planning to invest 4 trillion VND (174.1 million USD) in a wind power project in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai.

Business Industrial real estate is bright spot in 2020 market The industrial market is the only real estate sector that has enjoyed positive progress in both rental rates and occupancy rates during the COVID-19 pandemic.