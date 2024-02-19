Illustrative photo (Photo: malaysia mail.com) Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Despite the prevailing hot and dry conditions, particularly in Kedah – a rice bowl of Malaysia, rice planting activities in Kawasan Muda have remained largely unaffected, according to the Muda Agricultural Development Authority (Mada). – Despite the prevailing hot and dry conditions, particularly in Kedah – a rice bowl of Malaysia, rice planting activities in Kawasan Muda have remained largely unaffected, according to the Muda Agricultural Development Authority (Mada).

In its statement released on February 18, Mada indicated that rice planting for the second season in 2023 has reached 99.3% completion, spanning an area of 100,011ha.

Up to 12.1% of the rice fields have already been harvested, it said.

Despite the dry weather conditions, the water levels at key reservoirs including the Pedu dam, Muda dam, and Ahning dam remain adequate to meet irrigation demands for the ongoing season with comfortable levels at 71.71%, 72.80%, and 93.96%, respectively.

Although the rainfall in Kawasan Muda is 12mm lower than the 20-year average of 47mm, Mada remains optimistic that this will not impede the ongoing cropping activities which are projected for completion by the end of next month.

To mitigate the effects of the dry season, Mada has intensified proactive measures, leveraging reusable pump stations to optimise water conservation from the dams.

It has also initiated rotational irrigation tailored to specific needs of rice cultivation in each region. Mada advised farmers to use water prudently to ensure efficient water distribution and minimise wastage to promote sustainable agricultural practices./.

VNA