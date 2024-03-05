Air quality in Thailand regularly plummets in the early months of the year as smoke from farmers burning stubble in the fields adds to industrial emissions and vehicle exhaust fumes. (Photo: AFP)

Hanoi (VNA) – Thailand’s National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) has warned that the government must do more to tackle air pollution as more than 10 million people in the country required treatment for pollution-related health problems in 2023.



According to the NESDC, cities often rank among the worst in the world for PM 2.5 particles during the early months of the year due to farmers burning stubble and exhaust fumes.



The NESDC emphasised that local authorities should place prioritisation on the impact of PM2.5 on public health.



Data from the Health Ministry show that in 2023, up to 10.5 million people in the country suffered from diseases related to air pollution.



Since the beginning of this year, some 1.6 million people have needed treatment for problems linked to air pollution.



Air quality in Thailand regularly plummets in the early months of the year as smoke from farmers burning stubble in the fields adds to industrial emissions and vehicle exhaust fumes.



Last month, people in Bangkok were told to work from home for two days as a layer of noxious haze blanketed the Thai capital.



Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has pledged to improve air quality in the country, and his cabinet endorsed a Clean Air Act in January./.