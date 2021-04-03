Society HCM City: Meeting held to greet Protestants at Easter The Government Committee for Religious Affairs at the Ministry of Home Affairs and authorities in HCM City hosted a meeting with local Protestant leaders on April 2 as they celebrated Easter.

World Vietnamese become second biggest foreign-born community in Japan Vietnamese for the first time surpassed people from the Republic of Korea (RoK) to become the second biggest foreign-born community in Japan, according to the largest data of the Immigration Services Agency of Japan (ISA).

Society Da Nang honoured for unique, creative smart city initiative The central city of Da Nang has been named by the Eden Strategy Institute as one of 30 cities to have launched unique and creative smart city initiatives.

Society Vinh Long officials extend Easter wishes to Catholics, Protestants Officials of the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long visited the palace of the Catholic Diocese of Vinh Long and the local representative board of the Evangelical Church of Vietnam (South) on April 1 to offer Easter greetings.