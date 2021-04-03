Over 10,000 job vacancies introduced at HCM City’s job fair 2021
More than 10,000 jobs were offered at the job fair 2021 jointly held on April 3 by the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Employment Services (YES) Centre and Tuoi Tre (Youth) Newspaper.
Over 10,000 job vacancies introduced at HCM City job fair (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – More than 10,000 jobs were offered at the job fair 2021 jointly held on April 3 by the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Employment Services (YES) Centre and Tuoi Tre (Youth) Newspaper.
The event attracted the participation of more than 50 enterprises operating in the city and surrounding provinces.
The job offers focus on the fields of business, accounting, marketing, sale, delivery, production, retail and catering services.
Many enterprises also introduced labour cooperation internship programmes abroad in the fields of mechanics, construction, food processing, electronic assembly, packaging and agriculture with an average salary of over 28 million VND (1,216 USD) per month.
Yes Centre Director Nguyen Quang Cuong said that the new feature of this year's programme is that the centre signed a plan to coordinate with the police force and the Military High Command of the city to offer jobs for demobilized soldiers and public security soldiers who complete their obligations.
The centre also has a programme for workers who have completed their overseas labour contracts (especially workers returning from the Republic of Korea under the ES programme and from Japan under the IM Japan programme) to help them stabilise their lives./.