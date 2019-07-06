Thousands of people, including students, workers, and Buddhist followers in HCM City, joined the blood donation campaign. (Photo: VNA)

– More than 1,500 blood units were collected at a blood donation campaign in Ho Chi Minh City on July 6.The event is part of the seventh Red Journey with the participation of 39 cities and provinces across the country.Thousands of people, including students, workers, and Buddhist followers in HCM City, joined the programme.Among those is Nguyen Tri Hieu, who has donated blood for 71 times.Pham Thanh Son, a second-year student at the HCM City University of Science, said he felt very happy to do a good deed to save patients who need blood in the hospital.Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Red Cross Tran Quoc Hung said, HCM City contributes around 20 percent to the total amount of blood donated nationwide every year.In 2018, the city led the country in the rate of blood donors – 3.5 percent, he added.He hoped the city will collect 40,000 – 50,000 blood units between July and August this year.HCM City along with Hanoi, Lam Dong, Nghe An, Thanh Hoa have joined the Red Journey throughout its seven editions.As of June 30, the programme was held in 17 cities and province, collecting 19,347 blood units.Over the past six years, over 170,000 blood units were collected across 46 provinces and cities.-VNA