Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The total value of corporate bond issuances was recorded at 42.783 trillion VND (1.86 billion USD) in the first half, according to data compiled by the Vietnam Bond Market Association (VBMA) from the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) and the State Securities Commission (SSC).



Specifically, there were seven initial public offerings with a total value of 5.521 trillion VND, accounting for 12.9% of the total issuance, and 35 private placements worth 37.262 trillion VND, or 87.1%.



The figure represented a significant decrease year-on-year. According to the Ministry of Finance, the value of privately placed corporate bonds reached 257.857 trillion VND in the first half of last year.



As of June 30, there were 13 private placements of corporate bonds recorded in June with a total value of 8.170 trillion VND. In contrast, in May 2023, there was only one successful issuance valued at 2.6 trillion VND by a company.



The real estate sector was the largest issuer in the month, with a total issuance value of 3.88 trillion VND, equivalent to 47.5%, followed by the banking sector with 2.890 trillion VND, or nearly 35.4%.



The VBMA reported that as of June 30, companies bought back corporate bonds amounting to 31.591 trillion VND in June, bringing the total value since the beginning of this year to 110.448 trillion VND, up 39% year-on-year.



For the remainder of this year, the total value of bonds reaching maturity will be 158.5 trillion VND. The majority of them belong to the real estate sector with 80,952 billion VND, making up 51%, followed by the banking sector with 27.261 trillion VND, or 17.2%./.