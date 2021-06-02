Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The purchase of Government bonds on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) remained vibrant in May on both primary and secondary markets, reported the HNX.



On the primary market, the State Treasury mobilised 44.18 trillion VND (1.9 billion USD) via 16 auctions, up 68 percent month-on-month.

Interest rates for 5-,10-, and 15-year bonds decreased by 0.02-0.09 percent annually while those for bonds with 20 and 30-year maturity remained unchanged.



Bonds with 10- and 15-year maturity were sold the most, accounting for 79.7 percent of the total.

In the first five months of 2021, the State Treasury raised 109.6 trillion VND through G-bonds, mainly 10- and 15-year bonds, or equivalent to 31.1 percent of the yearly target.

On the secondary market, bonds worth 1.37 quadrillion VND were sold as of May 31. The average trading value reached 10.55 trillion VND per session, up 7.65 percent monthly.

The total volume traded via repos made up 34.7 percent of the total. Foreign investors’ purchase accounted for 1.11 percent of the total value in May, with net sales hitting 775 billion VND./.