Workers of Lai Chau II Rubber JSC tap rubber latex. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – As many as 21 Vietnamese rubber enterprises have been branded with the trademark “Vietnam Rubber”, which was registered for the protection of intellectual property in China, India, Taiwan (China), Laos, and Cambodia.



According to the Vietnam Rubber Group (VRG), the export of 96 products from 33 factories by these enterprises demonstrates the increasing credibility of the brand.



Tran Ngoc Thuan, Chairman of VRG Board of Directors, Vietnam’s total rubber export turnover reached an estimated 8 billion USD in the first 11 months of 2023, with the largest share held by rubber products, with nearly 3.9 billion USD. Following closely, natural rubber was estimated at around 2.5 billion USD, and rubber wood with over 1.8 billion USD.



The Association of Natural Rubber Producing Countries (ANRPC) has predicted that the global production of natural rubber in 2023 is projected to reach 14.927 million tonnes, up 2.3% year-on-year. Meanwhile, the consumption is anticipated to be 15.575 million tonnes, reflecting a 0.2% growth compared to 2022.



The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development reported that the Vietnam Rubber Association has developed a project on building and developing Vietnam's rubber brand in 2015 - 2020 with a vision to 2030, which aims to position the brand and image of Vietnamese rubber, thus creating confidence among customers./.