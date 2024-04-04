Sci-Tech Vietnam attends homeland security technology conferences in Singapore A delegation of the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security led by Deputy Minister Senior Lieutenant General Luong Tam Quang attended the Milipol Asia-Pacific and TechX Summit that opened in Singapore on April 3.

The Ministry of Information and Communications has set a target of increasing the usage of Internet Protocol version 6 (IPv6) to 65-80% by the end of this year, bringing Vietnam into the top 8 for IPv6 usage in the world.

