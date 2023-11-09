Over 250,000 Thai farmers to benefit from rice green climate fund
A five-year Thai Rice Green Climate Fund (GCF) project is expected to benefit more than 250,000 smallholder farmers in Thailand and cut emissions in the local farming sector by 2.4 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent, according to Pavich Kasawong, deputy director-general of the Department of Climate Change and Environment.
Bangkok (VNA) - A five-year Thai Rice Green Climate Fund (GCF) project is expected to benefit more than 250,000 smallholder farmers in Thailand and cut emissions in the local farming sector by 2.4 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent, according to Pavich Kasawong, deputy director-general of the Department of Climate Change and Environment.
As reported by the Bangkok Post, Pavich said the project aims to spur a transformational change through the large-scale introduction of sustainable and climate-smart farming practices.
Thai Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives’s Rice Department and the German Corporation for International Cooperation GIZ have received approval from the GCF for a grant of 38 million EUR (40.68 million USD) to carry out the project.
It is expected to begin next year and run through 2029, Pavich said.
The GCF is the world’s largest international climate financing institution, investing in climate change projects in developing countries to support their emission reduction commitments in line with the Paris Agreement.
In addition to the 38-million EUR grant, co-financing is being provided by Thai public-sector partners including the Rice Department, the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives, and the Office of Natural Resources and Environmental Planning./.
As reported by the Bangkok Post, Pavich said the project aims to spur a transformational change through the large-scale introduction of sustainable and climate-smart farming practices.
Thai Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives’s Rice Department and the German Corporation for International Cooperation GIZ have received approval from the GCF for a grant of 38 million EUR (40.68 million USD) to carry out the project.
It is expected to begin next year and run through 2029, Pavich said.
The GCF is the world’s largest international climate financing institution, investing in climate change projects in developing countries to support their emission reduction commitments in line with the Paris Agreement.
In addition to the 38-million EUR grant, co-financing is being provided by Thai public-sector partners including the Rice Department, the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives, and the Office of Natural Resources and Environmental Planning./.