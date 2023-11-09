World Food prices in Indonesia forecast to remain high through year-end Food prices are expected to remain high for the rest of the year as the El Niño weather phenomenon affects production in Indonesia and other countries, the National Food Agency (Bapanas) has said.

World International arrivals to Laos hit record in nine months Laos attracted more than 2.4 million foreign tourists in the first nine months of this year, marking a record 285% increase compared to the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Information, Culture, and Tourism of Laos.

World Philippines commemorates 10th anniversary of super typhoon Haiyan Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has said that climate change must be a vital part of national policies.

World Indonesian army pledges security for 2024 peaceful election Indonesia’s army on November 8 held the 2024 Peaceful Election Declaration in Central Jakarta, committing to maintaining security and stability before, during, and after the 2024 election.