The National Cyber Security Centre said out of 6,640 cyber attacks, there were nearly 1,700 incidents of phishing attacks, 860 defacement incidents and over 4,000 malware attacks.



On average, information systems in Vietnam suffered 1,100 incidents of cyber attacks every month in the first six months of the year, a year-on-year growth of over 36%.



The Authority of Information Security said the increase in cyber attack incidents in the first half of the year was mainly due to the sharp growth in phishing attacks, which appeared more on scam websites and apps on social networks.



To ensure information security for Vietnamese information systems and cyberspace, in the coming time, the agency will continue to monitor and actively scan, evaluate, make statistics and boost communications and warnings so that users know and avoid the risks of cyber attacks; while also focusing on urging agencies and units to review vulnerabilities and signs of attacks./.

VNA