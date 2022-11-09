At 6pm on November 6, Myanmar-flagged fishing vessel LADY R3 , which was carrying the 305 Sri Lankans to Canada, broke down and drifted at sea about 258 nautical miles to the southeast of southern Ba Ria-Vung Tau province’s Vung Tau cape. (Photo: VNA)

According to the spokesperson, after learning of the incident, the Foreign Ministry informed the Sri Lanka Embassy in Hanoi and it is closely coordinating with certain international organisations, relevant agencies and Ba Ria-Vung Tau province to deploy humanitarian aid in line with Vietnamese law and international practice.The ministry is working with relevant sides in the spirit of humanity, responsibility and international cooperation, she stressed.Hang noted that over the past time, Vietnamese maritime forces have successfully rescued foreign vessels in distress in the waters belonging to Vietnam’s sovereignty, sovereign right and jurisdiction./.