Society Vietnamese companies honoured for exemplary gender equality practices Fifteen Vietnamese businesses on November 8 were honoured at the Women's Empowerment Principles (WEPs) Awards for their exemplary practices for gender equality.

Society Tay Ninh moves to develop modern, civilised new-style rural areas The southern province of Tay Ninh is applying itself to developing modern and civilised new-style rural areas to generate sustainable values for its countryside in the new period.