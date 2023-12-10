Runners participate in sixth Techcombank International Marathon (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – More than 30,000 runners from 91 countries and territories participated in Techcombank International Marathon in Ho Chi Minh City on December 10.

The event, the sixth of its kind, was co-organised by municipal Department of Tourism, the Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Techcombank) and Sunrise Events Vietnam.

The race features four categories: full marathon (42.195 km), half-marathon (21.1km), 10km, and 5km. Runners started from Le Duan street in front of the Saigon Zoo and Botanical Garden in District 1, passed through five districts with 17 historical and cultural landmarks, and finished in Thu Duc city.



Yebei Edwin Kiptoo from Kenya won the men’s full marathon event, while Nguyen Thi Oanh of Vietnam was the women’s event champion.

Vietnamese runners Nguyen Trung Cuong and Bui Thi Thu Ha were the winners of men’s and women’s half marathon events. Nguyen Anh Tri and Le Thi Kim Phuong won the 10-km run while Nguyen Duy Sang and Le Thi Cam Nhung were crowned in the 5-km run./.