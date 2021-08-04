Over 32.5 trillion VND raised through G-bond auctions in July
On the primary market, the State Treasury and the Vietnam Bank for Social Policies (VBSP) mobilised more than 32.5 trillion VND (1.41 billion USD) via 22 Government bond (G-bond) auctions on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) in July.
Of the sum, the State Treasury raised 28,061 billion VND and the VBSP 4,500 billion VND.
Compared to the end of June, annual interest rates for the 5-, 7-, 10-, and 15-year bonds issued by the State Treasury decreased by 0.03 - 0.04 percent. Meanwhile, those for bonds with 20- and 30-year maturity remained unchanged at 2.91 and 3.05 percent, respectively.
On the secondary market, bonds worth 204,135 billion VND were sold in the month. The average trading value reached 9,278 billion VND per session, down 24.6 percent on-month.
The total volume traded via repos made up 29.58 percent of the total.
Foreign investors’ purchase accounted for 1.59 percent of the total value in July, with net purchase value hitting 538 billion VND./.