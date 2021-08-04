Business Airline industry at breaking point as virus strikes again Vietnam’s airline industry is facing its worst crisis yet amid the COVID-19 pandemic, an online conference on financial solutions to keep the industry afloat heard on August 2.

Business July industrial production hit hard by pandemic Industrial activities have continued bearing the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in mere growth rates of 1.8 percent month on month and 2.2 percent year on year in the July index of industrial production (IIP) - the slowest pace in seven months.