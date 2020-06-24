At the direction of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Vietnamese representative offices abroad and domestic airlines will continue to conduct flights bringing citizens trapped by the pandemic home where possible. (Source: baoquocte.vn)



Hanoi (VNA) - As many as 343 Vietnamese citizens were brought home from Taiwan (China) on June 24.



Vietnamese authorities coordinated with the Vietnam Economic and Culture Office in Taipei, Vietnam Airlines, and Taiwanese authorities to conduct the flight.



The Vietnam Economic and Culture Office in Taipei actively guided citizens to complete all necessary procedures and sent officials to cooperate with the national flag carrier and help citizens at the airport.



Pandemic prevention measures were implemented strictly during the flight, and crew and passengers were quarantined upon arrival at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in HCM City, as per regulations.



At the direction of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Vietnamese representative offices abroad and domestic airlines will continue to conduct flights bringing citizens trapped by the pandemic home where possible./.