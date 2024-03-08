Over 5,000 people join ‘Ao dai’ parade in HCM City
Vietnamese women wearing Ao dai (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – Over 5,000 people clad in "Ao dai" (Vietnamese traditional gown) joined a parade in Ho Chi Minh City on March 8 as part of the city’s ongoing 10th Ao Dai Festival.
Head of the city Women’s Union Nguyen Tran Phuong Tran said that the annual festival has been held for a decade on the occasion of the International Women’s Day (March 8), with an aim of honouring the traditional costume as well as the beauty of Vietnamese women.
Vietnamese women wearing Ao dai (Photo: VNA)Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Van Dung expressed his belief that the women movement will develop further, helping the city successfully fulfil its socio-economic and cultural targets.
Held from March 7-17, the festival includes a variety of unique activities such as an art programme themed “Ao Dai – Colours of Ho Chi Minh City”, an Ao dai exhibition and interaction space, and an online competition./.