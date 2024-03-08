Culture - Sports Drone show to light up Hanoi sky on March 9 evening A massive light show using 300 drones will be performed at the Tay Ho creative space on Trinh Cong Son Pedestrian Street in Tay Ho district of Hanoi on March 9 evening as part of an event to launch the “Get on Hanoi 2024” programme and announce a decision recognising Nhat Tan as a tourism site.

Culture - Sports Nha Trang to be graced with Sea Festival 2024 A string of sensational cultural and sports activities are expected to excite spectators at the Nha Trang-Khanh Hoa Sea Festival, scheduled in the beach city of Nha Trang of the south-central province of Khanh Hoa from March 13-16.

Videos “Suite Kieu” performed in Berlin The “Suite Kieu” (To khuc Kieu) by Vietnamese music professor and guitarist Dang Ngoc Long was one of the six works played by Zafraan Ensemble - a German group based in Berlin that is well-known for its classical concerts with a distinct crossover flair at the House of World Cultures in Berlin.

Videos Festival spotlights trance ritual singing A festival showcasing Chau Van ritual singing by more than 40 artisans from 14 cities and provinces around Vietnam was held recently at Cua Dong Temple in Lang Son province, as part of efforts to preserve and uphold the country’s heritage.