The 10th Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai (long dress) Festival will take place in the city from March 7-17. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Over 5,000 people from all walks of life will join various activities during the 10th Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai (long dress) Festival from March 7-17, the event’s organising board announced on March 1.

According to Nguyen Tran Phuong Tran, chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union, the festival will include a variety of unique activities such as an art programme themed “Ao Dai – Colours of Ho Chi Minh City”, an Ao Dai exhibition and interaction space, and an online Ao Dai competition.

This year’s event will feature more than 20 key opinion leaders in various fields like politics, economy, beauty queens, singers, actors, actresses, and travel bloggers as image ambassadors. Along with that, the festival will see the participation of 30 famous Ao Dai designers from many localities across the country, she noted.

Le Truong Hien Hoa, Deputy Director of the municipal Tourism Department, said that the festival will not only an unique cultural tourism product of the locality, but also a driving force for socio-economic development.

During the 10-day event, the union will strengthen coordination with departments, branches, districts, and Thu Duc city to conduct a series of activities in many locations.

The festival is expected to spread the love for Ao Dai among both the locals and visitors, particularly civil servants, public employees, and female workers./.