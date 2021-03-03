Over 5,000 runners to compete in Tien Phong Newspaper Marathon
At the 61st Tien Phong Newspaper Marathon (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – More than 5,000 runners from 50 delegations across the country are expected to join in the 62nd Tien Phong Newspaper Marathon, slated for March 27-28 in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai.
They comprises 500 professional and 4,500 amateur athletes who will compete in 5km, 10km, 21km and 42km categories, according to the Vietnam Sports Administration under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.
Organisers said as of early March 2021, over 4,000 athletes had registered for the event.
The tournament is expected to help promote the image, culture and people of Gia Lai to domestic and foreign friends.
To ensure the success of the event, provincial leaders asked relevant units to quickly devise a detailed scenario, and assign tasks to departments, agencies and localities.
How to organise the tournament safely amidst the complex developments of the COVID-19 pandemic is a top priority, the organisers said. /.