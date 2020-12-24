Over 519.3 million USD mobilised through G-bond auction
Hanoi (VNA) – More than 12 trillion VND (519.3 million USD) was mobilised for the State Treasury through a Government bond auction at the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) on December 23.
As much as 9 trillion VND worth of bonds were offered, including 10-year, 15-year, 20-year and 30-yaer bonds.
The Treasury raised 3 trillion VND worth of 10-year bonds with an annual yield rate of 2.28 percent, down 0.04 percent from the previous session on December 16.
Those with a 15-year term attracted 4 trillion VND at annual interest rate of 2.5 percent, falling 0.04 percent from the previous auction on December 16.
Meanwhile, bonds with maturity of 20 years were purchased at total value of 1 trillion VND, and an interest rate of 2.89 percent per year, a fall of 0.04 percent as compared to the auction on December 16.
Bonds with 30-year term were sold at 613.5 billion VND, and an annual yield rate of 3.14 percent, declining 0.01 percent from the previous session.
Some 3.5 trillion VND was mobilised from 10-year and 15-year bonds at the sub-session auction.
According to the HNX, the Treasury has mobilised over 323.9 trillion VND from G-bond auction at the bourse from the outset of the year./.