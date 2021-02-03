World Myanmar’s newly-appointed officials hold 1st meeting, nations call for release of detained officials Myanmar held the first meeting among newly appointed ministers after a recent major cabinet reshuffle by the military in Nay Pyi Taw on February 2, the Xinhua news agency reported, quoting a press release from the Military True News Information Team.

World Indonesia is largest food delivery market in Southeast Asia Indonesia had the largest food delivery service market in Southeast Asia in 2020 in terms of gross merchandise value (GMV), according to a report by venture capital firm Momentum Works.

World Indonesia sends components of crashed jet to US, UK for examination Indonesia said on February 2 that it has sent five components of a crashed Sriwijaya Air SJ182 jet to the United States and Britain for examination.

World 13th National Party Congress charts comprehensive strategy: Professor The freshly-concluded 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam has set forth a comprehensive strategy of turning Vietnam into a developed country in the next 25 years, a Vietnamese professor in the US has said.