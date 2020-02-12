Business Minister: EVFTA creates chances to infiltrate into 18 trillion USD market Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh on February 12 described the European Union – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) as a lever for growth, opening up opportunities to infiltrate into a market with a gross domestic product of 18 trillion USD.

Business Minister: EP’s ratification of EVFTA shows trust on Vietnam The ratification of the European Union – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU – Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) by the European Parliament (EP) has reflected its high valuation of and trust on Vietnam as a comprehensive and important partner in all areas, not only in Asia but the world also.

Business EP ratifies EVFTA, EVIPA The European Parliament (EP) on February 12 ratified the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).

Business Textile, rubber-plastic brace for raw material shortage Vietnam’s key industries such as textiles, rubber and plastic must take measures to prepare for a shortage of raw materials as a result of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in China, warned industry leaders and economic experts.