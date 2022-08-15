Over 66,500 people join quiz on Vietnam-Laos relations last week
Hanoi (VNA) – More than 66,500 people tested their knowledge on the history of the special Vietnam-Laos relations during the ninth week of an online quiz, from 4pm on August 8 to 3pm on August 15.
A majority of the contestants, or over 66,400, came from Vietnam while the remainders were from Laos and other countries, according to the organising board of the quiz on the Vietnam-Laos ties.
Le Anh Quyet, a teacher from the Quang Tung Junior High School in Quang Trach, Quang Binh, won the first prize of the week. Other two junior high school teachers, also in Quang Trach, were honoured with the second prizes.
Nghe An led the nation in the number of contestants of the week, followed by Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Ha Nam and Quang Ninh.
The contest forms part of activities to mark the Vietnam – Laos and Laos – Vietnam Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022, the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties (September 5, 1962 – 2022), and 45 years of the signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (July 18, 1977 – 2022).
The quiz is available weekly on the Communist Party of Vietnam’s e-newspaper (dangcongsan.vn) and social network VCNet until September 5.
Each week, there are one first prize worth 3 million VND (128.3 USD), two second prizes worth 2 million VND each, and five third ones worth 1 million VND each.
All Vietnamese and foreign nationals aged 14 and above are eligible to participate in the competition./.
