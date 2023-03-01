Over half a million workers face reduced hours, contract terminations
Almost 550,000 workers have had their working hours reduced over the past five months due to orders being cut or reduced, according to a report from the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour.
Workers at Pouyuen Company in HCM City leave at the end of the day. (Photo: baodansinh.vn)
The report stated that 546,835 workers from 1,300 firms in 50 provinces and cities across the country had their working hours reduced.
Of these workers, more than 491,000 have had their working hours reduced, been temporarily laid off, or had their labour contracts put on hold.
Approximately 50,000 workers have had their labour contracts terminated.
According to the report, around 75% of the affected workers were from foreign direct investment (FDI) firms specialising in the garment and textile, footwear, and wood processing industries in some southern provinces, including HCM City, Long An, Tay Ninh, Dong Nai, Binh Duong and An Giang.
In addition, 36 enterprises in 16 provinces and cities owe 74 billion VND in salaries to 5,979 workers. So far, nearly 18 billion VND has been paid to 486 workers, but more than 5,400 workers have not been paid.
Pouyuen Company in HCM City has announced that they will not renew labour contracts with 3,000 workers after their contracts expire. The Taiwanese company also intends to lay off approximately 3,000 workers in February./.