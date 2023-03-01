Society SMS campaign launched to support people in border areas The Central Committee of the Vietnam Red Cross Society and the National Humanitarian Portal 1400 are holding an SMS campaign to support poor people in border areas.

Society Vietnam develops ties with UNESCO for national development The Vietnam National Commission for UNESCO held a conference in Hanoi on February 28 to review its 2022 activities and set tasks for 2023.

Society Partnership meeting discusses sustainable community development The 22nd Annual Partnership Meeting kicked off in the Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu on February 28, focusing discussions on solutions to give young people’s fair access to digital economy, green carbon and sustainable community development.

Society Kien Giang launches emulation campaign to combat illegal fishing The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang has launched an emulation movement in the fight against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.